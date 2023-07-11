BALTIMORE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo has announced that they have opened a new virtual reality experience.

“Maryland Zoo is an immersive experience where people can see, hear, and even smell animals while learning about these amazing species and the pressures they face in the wild,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler.

Wildlife Quest is an experience that combines VR headsets with motion seats in an outdoor theater that will take zoo guests into a 360-degree virtual world to see actual animals in the wild.

“With Wildlife Quest, we’re taking that one step further,” Fowler said. “Our guests will be teleported into far away places to observe animals in their native habitats. It’s just like the fieldwork our zoo conservationists do in real life.”

The film will feature a rotating series of films that will combine storytelling and HD footage.

Wildlife Quest is located in the Zoo near the award-winning Penguin Coast and popular attractions and concessions. More information can be found here.