(KTLA) – McDonald’s is giving its fans a chance to eat like their favorite character with its newest meal offering that includes items featured on TV shows and movies throughout the years.

Known as “The As Featured In Meal,” customers will soon be able to order food that was featured in TV shows and movies like “Seinfeld,” “I’m Not Rappaport” and “Coming to America.”

“It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order; for decades, our favorite movie and TV characters have, too,” Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures at McDonald’s, said in a statement.

“The As Featured In Meal” will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or Big Mac Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries, a Medium soft drink and the newly branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce. (McDonald’s)

“The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment.”

The popular sauce was recently rebranded to include a green wrapper to celebrate its appearance in the upcoming season of “Loki” on Disney+.

Exclusively for the rebranded sauce, customers can watch content developed by Marvel Studios using an AR experience on Snapchat by scanning the lid. New content will be available weekly during the promotion, the company said.

The meal will be at participating restaurants worldwide beginning on Aug. 14.

McDonald’s isn’t the only major fast food company announcing a promotion as the summer winds down. On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced that it would be offering millions of dollars in free tacos to celebrate the news that Taco John “courageously decided to abandon its Taco Tuesday trademark registration.”