MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise and now is set at an annuity value of $660 million, or $388 million cash.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Tennesee on April 15, and if the jackpot is won at $660 million, it will be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

“What an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the third largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history up for grabs,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “As the jackpot continues to grow, our players are helping us generate funding for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. That’s important to keep in mind as we encourage our players to play responsibly.”

If no one draws the winning numbers, the jackpot for Tuesday, July 26 will be an estimated annuity value of $790 million or $464.4 million cash.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have an option to purchase their Mega Millions ticket online or by visiting a retailer.

The drawing for this jackpot is to occur during the evening of Friday, July 22. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was back in 2021, with a jackpot of a prize of $516 million annuity.