ILLINOIS (KXAN) — One person in Illinois won the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot Friday night, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The Illinois Lottery listed the jackpot prize as “currently pending,” with the winning numbers listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. Friday’s Megaplier was 2x the original winnings.

There was an one in 302,575,350 chance of winning the jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website. The $1.28 billion jackpot would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The top prize had not been claimed since April 15, and the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $1.537 billion.

Mega Millions said the winner results for the drawing were still being compiled but listed that the jackpot prize was pending, and it said the cash option was pending as well. The cash option would be $747.2 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, according to Mega Millions, and the estimated jackpot was listed at $20 million with an $11.6 million cash option.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are: