HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Biden Administrations Student Loan Forgiveness Program is facing another legal battle, forcing the Department of Education to halt relief applications, which it began collecting in October.

The pause is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Job Creators Network Foundation. It argued that President Biden’s policy, which was implemented under the “Hero’s Act,” unfairly excluded people and should have been created with more public input.

A Texas federal judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, agreed and blocked the administration’s policy on Thursday.

In a second challenge, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also paused the program after siding with a lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states.

The Supreme Court could become involved depending on the outcome of the two pending lawsuits.

“There has been a history where the Supreme Court found that President Biden overreached his authority – twice,” Alex Langan, attorney and financial advisor said in reference to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and the eviction moratorium, which ended in July.

Langan said a final decision on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could take months.

“My guess is that President Biden will at least extend deferring the payments until these legal challenges are heard,” Langan said.

If that doesn’t happen, payments will resume on Jan. 1, 2023. Langan offered this advice to those who might struggle to repay their debt.

“Try to extend the payments out,” he said. “You can go out up to 25 years or minimize the payments, but that would extend or increase the amount of interest you’re paying on it.”

Consolidating loans is also another option.

“You wanna be careful with that. If you do consolidate your loans, it could be non-federal, and that’s outside the federal government,” Langan said. “If you do consolidate outside the federal government, and [Biden’s student loan plan is found constitutional], your loans will not be canceled because it’s no longer federal debt.”