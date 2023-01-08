COHASETTE, Mass. (WWLP) – The husband of missing 39-year-old mother Ana Walshe was arrested, authorities announced Sunday.

46-year-old Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation.

According to the Cohasset Police Department, Ana Walshe was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Cohasset lies roughly 20 miles southeast of Boston.

Friends say she’s a wife and a mother to three young boys.

Friends of Walshe said she was supposed to catch a flight Sunday from Boston Logan International Airport to Washington, D.C., where she works, according to WBTS. A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Walshe states that she works for Tishman Speyer.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley confirmed during a news conference Friday morning that she did not board a flight from Logan Airport.

Ana Walshe was reported missing Wednesday by her husband and her employer.

Police were back at the Walshe residence Sunday morning.

The Cohasset Police Department said Saturday, “The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it.”

Walshe is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion. Police say it is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cohasset Police Department, Detective Harrison Schmidt, at (781) 383-1055 extension 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.