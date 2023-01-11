ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) — The Most Magical Place on Earth will be experiencing a few changes in 2023.

Two fireworks shows that have been shown at the resort are returning in April. Happily Ever After, the nighttime spectacular that made its debut at the Magic Kingdom Park in 2017, will replace the current Disney Enchantment show on Monday, April 3.

Disney Enchantment made its debut on Oct. 1, 2021, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In EPCOT, another firework show returns to the skies over the World Showcase Lagoon. EPCOT Forever, which made its debut in 2019, was made an interim show between the retired “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” and the current show “Harmonious.”

In a statement from Disney Parks, the show will be performed as the park starts on phased removal of the firework barges following the final Harmonious performance on April 2. As with Happily Ever After, EPCOT Forever returns on April 3.

Another attraction to make its debut in April is the long-awaited TRON Lightcycle/Run roller coaster, which will be opening on April 4. This attraction first made its debut at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort park in 2016.

TRON Lightcycle/Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world, according to the company.