WILDWOOD, NJ. (WHTM) — Wildwood Beach is banning alcohol for the summer season.

The new ordinance prohibits the display, possession, and consumption of alcohol, whether it is in open or closed containers. The new ordinance is to curb unruly crowds.

Violators face fines as high as $2,000 and can face up to 90 days in jail. The Ordinance takes effect on June 14.