STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WPIX) – In 2004, a nurse found a days-old baby girl inside a New York hospital bathroom. Nearly two decades later, the now 19-year-old and her family returned to say thank you and find out more about that day.

The story even comes with a twist.

It was like any other work day nearly 20 years ago for Claudia Beadle as a cardiac technician at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island. During her lunch break, she went to the bathroom, and what happened next changed her life forever.

Victoria Lynn, 19, was just days old when Beadle discovered her wrapped in a blanket in a hospital bathroom. Beadle said she saw a “beautiful” little face tucked behind the toilet tank on the floor.

They returned to the exact spot together Tuesday, held hands and hugged each other.

Beadle cared for Victoria during her stay at the hospital. She would even visit her during her breaks and days off to feed her.

As a cardiac technician at the hospital for nearly 40 years, Beadle said it’s the moment of which she’s most proud.

Victoria was eventually adopted by loving parents, Angela and Dennis. “It was meant to be,” her mom said.

Victoria always hungered to know more about that day. Her family, who did not want their last name revealed, considers Beadle a guardian angel.

Victoria’s older brother, 21-year-old Frank, was also adopted. He was abandoned at a day care center on Staten Island seven months before Victoria was abandoned.

Thanks to ancestory.com, the brother and sister found out just last week that they are actually full biological siblings. Beadle now has a bond that will last a lifetime. Every birthday and holiday, they plan to be together.

The family is now joining with the hospital to create a fund for scholarships. People wanting to help can visit the Richmond University Medical Center Foundation page and use the donate button to make a gift indicating the tribute name as Victoria and Frank.