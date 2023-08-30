JACKSON, N.J. (WHTM) — A New Jersey amusement park will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a new roller coaster and other enhancements for the 2024 season.

Six Flags Great Adventure will add a new first-of-its-kind family roller coaster, a luxury camping experience, and an off-road adventure with the park’s Wild Safari attraction. This includes other enhancements to classic rides such as the Big Wheel and log flume.

“With our largest park investment in almost two decades, we are excited to offer guests of all ages compelling new experiences that make Six Flags Great Adventure the most popular theme park experience in the Northeast during our 50th Anniversary Celebration. In 2024, we will debut our 15th roller coaster, the first-of-its-kind in the Western Hemisphere; and the most unique overnight experience in the country within our 350-acre safari,” said Park President Brian Bacica.

The new roller coaster will be the first ‘super boomerang’ coaster to open in North America., and the park’s 15th coaster overall. Called The Flash: Vertical Velocity, guests will experience a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-g roll at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, as guests speed through the course both forward and backward.

The park will also be adding a unique lodging experience. The Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa will be set within the 350-acre Wild Safari Park. Guests staying overnight will have great views and VIP dining

Another new experience debuting in 2024 is the option to purchase an anniversary brick and keepsake. The bricks will be along a new pathway, located at the park’s original entrance. In addition, the Safari Off Road adventure returns, giving guests a guided tour offering a more personalized experience through the 350-acre safari.

More information about the park can be found here