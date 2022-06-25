A woman allegedly being held against her will inserted a plea for help in an online food order, leading to the arrest of a rape suspect. (WPIX)

YONKERS, NY (WPIX) — Diner workers jumped into action this week after a customer’s Grubhub order came in for an Irish breakfast roll, a burger, and help.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, a worker at the Chipper Truck Café in Yonkers saw the order. It came from a woman being held hostage by an alleged rapist.

“Please call the police, he’s going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” read a note in the comments of the order.

“You could see it was real because it was rushed,” Chipper Truck Café co-owner Alice Bermejo said. “The wording was not right, but you could still understand what they were meaning. So you knew when you read the note, you know it’s not a prank.”

Café workers contacted police, who later arrived at the Bronx home of 32-year-old suspect Kemoy Royal. Expecting a delivery, Royal opened the door and was arrested by police.

Royal was arraigned Sunday on a slew of charges, including rape and strangulation. He was also charged in connection with another incident from the week before, in which he is accused of attacking and threatening a different woman.

“You see it in the movies; you don’t see it in real life,” Bermejo said of the situation.

The couple that owns the Chipper Truck Café think of the diner, which operates all night, as a safe haven for the community.

GrubHub also reached out to thank the couple, rewarding them with a check for $5,000.