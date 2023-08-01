SANDUSKY, Ohio (WHTM) — An amusement park in Ohio has announced that they will be unveiling a new coaster in 2024.

According to Cedar Point amusement park, Top Thrill 2 will be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster. A strata roller coaster is any coaster that is 400 feet or taller. The coaster uses the track and structure from the now-defunct coaster Top Thrill Dragster, which closed in 2021 after an accident occurred where a piece of the coaster train injured a guest.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

The park states that the guests will immerse themselves and become part of the CP racing team. The coaster will feature three trains and use an all-new linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system.

The ride will begin with a 74-mile-per-hour launch forward, toward the 420-foot top hat element. The coaster will roll back and shift in reverse. The coaster will then launch backward, reaching speeds of 101 miles per hour. The coaster will travel backward up a 420-foot vertical spike angled at 90 degrees. The coaster will then travel forwards hitting its top speed of 120 miles per hour.

After hitting top speed, the train will race over the top hat and fall back to Earth through a 270-degree spiral, and will then hit the brakes.

The ride will be designed and engineered by Zamperla Rides and will feature all-new trains which the park says will maximize guest comfort.

“My sincere congratulations to Cedar Point on the announcement of this incredible project. Today, with pride and excitement, we embark on this collaborative journey together,” added Antonio Zamperla, president and CEO of Zamperla. “It is an honor for Zamperla to add our signature on The Roller Coaster Capital of the World. I cannot wait until next year when we see this record-breaking scream machine come to life.”

The ride is slated to open in 2024.