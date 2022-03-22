TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Six high school students were killed in a crash Tuesday when the vehicle they were riding in collided with a semi-truck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

The victims were all female students at Tishomingo High School, officials said, which is located roughly 120 miles south of Oklahoma City near the border with Texas.

They were in a car that collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22. Photos from the scene of the accident show the black car the students were riding in with the doors and roof sheared off, the front end collapsed and the trunk ripped open.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman issued a statement Tuesday saying the school district is mourning the victims’ deaths.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our District has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” Waitman said in a letter to parents and community members. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff. We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.”

Letter from Mr. Bobby Waitman of Tishomingo Public Schools.

Tishomingo schools will be in session on Wednesday, but staff will focus on students’ emotional wellbeing.

This is a developing story.