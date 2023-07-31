(WFLA) — Paul Reubens, known for his role in the Pee-wee Herman films, has died at age 70, according to posts on the Pee-wee Herman social media pages.

According to a statement on Facebook, the actor died Sunday night.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” his team said in the statement.

The statement added that Reubens had “bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit.”

The post also quoted Reubens apologizing for not going public with his condition.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he said. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Calling the actor “gifted and prolific talent,” the actor’s team said, “He will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

