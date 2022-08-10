HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein.

The drink comes in 16 ounce cans.

Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle of working out and then having an adult beverage right after.

“There’s no such thing as healthy alcohol, there’s no healthy seltzer or beer, it is alcohol, but why not while you’re drinking, add some protein to it. If you’re on the go, if you don’t have a chance to eat or have a protein shake,” said Clark.

Clark gives the COVID-19 pandemic credit for the new company. During the spring semester of 2020, Clark and his friends utilized the extra downtime after virtual classes to make the new beverage by hand.