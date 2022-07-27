PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Mega Millions drawing for Friday, July 29, 2022 is set at $1.02 billion (or a $602.5 million cash option), marking the third time the jackpot has reached ten-figures. If you have some lottery tickets, make sure you utilize the Mega Millions ticket checker to see if you won life-changing money.

The ticket checker is available online, here.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on July 29, 2022. You can also check the winning numbers at MegaMillions.com.