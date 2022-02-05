BROWN DEER, Wisc. (WLAX/NEXSTAR) – Two people were killed Saturday morning and another two were injured —one critically — when a suspect opened fire at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

According to Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer, the suspect likely shot victims both inside the apartment building and in the parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, they were met with gunfire coming from the second story of the apartment complex. A squad car was hit; however, no officers were injured. Nimmer noted that no law enforcement officers returned fire during the incident.

According to Nimmer, the shooter is in custody and was one of the two people injured.

“At this time there is no reason to believe that there’s anyone else we are looking for,” he told reporters at the scene. “We believe we have the suspect.”

Nimmer added that there is “no reason to believe there is any danger to the community at this time.”

The names of the suspect or the victims have not been released.