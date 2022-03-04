SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by western Pennsylvania borough police officers that authorities said followed the discovery of a woman’s body in the basement of a home.

Police in Washington, Pennsylvania said Wednesday that Connellsville police were asked shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a 45-year-old woman at a South Connellsville home.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police said a man let them into the home and officers found the woman dead in the basement. Police said the officers then tried to detain the man and a brief struggle ensued during which the man fired a round from a pistol at the officers.

Police said the officers returned fire, striking the 33-year-old man, who died of his injuries. The names of the man and woman weren’t immediately released and authorities haven’t said what they believed caused the woman’s death.