PRINCETON, N.J. (WHTM) — Princeton University has announced it will enhance its financial aid program to attract more talented students.

According to a release, most families earning up to $100,000 a year will pay nothing, and many families with income above $100,000 will receive additional aid for the 2023 school year.

“One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it,” President Christopher L. Eisgruber said.

“These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate,” he added.

More information about these financial aid policies can be found here.

As quoted in the release, the results of these changes will include.: