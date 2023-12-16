WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Quaker Oats Company is recalling of some granola bars and cereals due to a possible salmonella contamination.
You can view the entire list below, or click here for the information from Quaker Oats.
According to the recall, the products were sold throughout all U.S. states, in addition to areas of Puerto Rico. Customers who have these items should dispose of them immediately and visit quakergranolarecall.com for information and/or reimbursement.
According to the FDA, people infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare instances, salmonella infection can result in bloodstream contamination — producing more severe illnesses, including arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
Quaker says it has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall at this time.
Recalled products:
|Product description
|Size
|UPC
|Best before
|Granola bars
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|5-count
7.4 oz
|30000314074
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|1-count
1.48 oz
10-count
14.8 oz
|30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case)
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|5-count
7.4 oz
|30000316856
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|1-count
1.48 oz
10-count
14.8 oz
|30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars variety pack
|36-count
53.3 oz
|30000567609
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps variety pack
|14-count 13 oz
|30000576533
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
58.6 oz
|30000562468
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311820
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|18-count
15.1 oz
|30000450178
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|30-count
25.2 oz
|30000573402
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|36-count
30.2 oz
|30000566237
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000563045
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|1-count
0.84 oz
440-count
369.6 oz
|03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000576519
|Best Before date of Sept. 1, 24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
|28-count
13.8 oz
|3000057787
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
|28-count
13.8 oz
|30000312575
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|40-count
19.6 oz
|30000571231
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
|28-count
13.8 oz
|30000569504
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
|28-count
13.8 oz
|30000311639
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311868
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
|1-count
1.41 oz
|30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)
|Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311752
|Best Before date of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|18-count
15.1 oz
|30000571682
|Best Before date of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000565506
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream
|1-count
1.38 oz
|30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311875
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311769
|Best Before of Jun. 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
variety
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311943
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|18-count
15.1 oz
|30000450109
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000564998
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|60-count
50.4 oz
|30000575185
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311806
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000568798
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|1-count
0.84 oz
440-count
369.6 oz
|03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311844
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|18-count
15.1 oz
|30000567265
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000565513
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|1-count
0.84oz
440-count
369.6 oz
|03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
|1-count
0.84oz
|03076806
(Bar)
|Best Before August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311813
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|18-count
15.1 oz
|30000573174
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000568804
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
|8-count
6.7 oz
|30000311882
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|14-count
11.8 oz
|30000575284
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|18-count
15.1 oz
|30000451304
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|30-count
25.2 oz
|30000573419
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|36-count
30.2 oz
|30000566244
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|48-count
40.3 oz
|30000317709
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000562093
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000565520
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|58-count
48.7 oz
|30000577257
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|60-count
50.4 oz
|30000577349
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
|6-count
6.5 oz
|30000312698
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|14-count
15.3 oz
|30000450529
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|24-count
26.2 oz
|30000576809
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|30-count
32.7 oz
|30000569061
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|34-count
37.1 oz
|30000311653
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
|6-count
6.3 oz
|30000312711
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|14-count
14.7 oz
|30000311332
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps variety pack
|14-count 15 oz
|30000567272
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|48-count
51.6 oz
|30000574836
|Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
|12-count
8.9 oz
|30000572733
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
|12-count
8.9 oz
|30000572757
|Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
|Granola cereal
|Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575758
|Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575765
|Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal
|2-pack
48.2 oz
|30000573488
|Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572429
|Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572436
|Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal
|2-pack
48.2 oz
|30000577721
|Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal
|69 oz
|30000436073
|Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
|Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, and Almonds Flavor
|18 oz
|30000571627
|Best Before of Jan. 9, 2024, and any earlier date
|2-pack
36 oz
|30000577783
|Best Before of Jan. 9, 2024, and any earlier date
|Granola bars included in the following snack boxes
|Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
|20-count box, 378 oz
|30000577325
|June 3, 2024 and any earlier date
|Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
|20-count box, 344 oz
|30000577318
|June 3, 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snacks variety pack with Quaker Chewy
|20-count
17.42 oz (493.8g)
|28400715607
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack
|40-count
36.94 oz
|28400697965
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
|Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
|40-count 36.205
oz
|28400714259
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
|Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
|40-count
40.62 oz
|28400713375
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
|40-count
35.58 oz
|28400714273
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack
|40-count
33.94 oz
|28400698009
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
|Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
|40-count
41.56 oz
|28400713368
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
|Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of chips, cookies, crackers, and more
|40-count
50.89 oz
|28400734868
|Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
You can also call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 for more information or product reimbursement.