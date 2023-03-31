BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse due to severe weather on Friday. The heavy metal band Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Apollo Theater is located at 104 N. State St in Belvidere, which is about 1 hour and 15 minutes from Chicago. A line of powerful storms swept through the Midwest Friday night, downing power lines and trees throughout the region.

Morbid Angel is a nationally touring death metal band that was founded in 1983, releasing albums “Altars of Madness” (1989), “Blessed Are the Sick” (1991), and “Covenant” (1993).

This is a developing story.