(WHTM) — Higher gas prices are hurting ride-share drivers.

Before now, Uber and Lyft became popular side gigs with drivers setting their own hours as well as making good money.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

But now, record-high gas prices mean some drivers are losing up to 60% of their pay. And if drivers raise rates too high, they risk losing customers who don’t want to pay.

“We have to push it along somewhat, but some of the drivers might get greedy and start charging two to three dollars a smile. I raised it from 90 cents to $1.20 this week, and I’m not going to go crazy with this thing,” Michael Mel, wonder of the Transit Company said.

There is an online petition calling for Uber and Lyft to raise customers rates across the board. For Uber Eats and Grub Hub drivers, higher fees could mean fewer tips from customers.