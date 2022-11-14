CHICAGO (WGN) — Police say a robber and the armed employee who tried to stop him both died after shooting each other in a store on Chicago’s South Shore Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the would-be robber as 24-year-old Nicholas Williams and the second man as 63-year-old Ali Hassan.

Hassan, of Berwyn, Illinois worked as a grocery clerk at El Barakah Supermarket, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said Williams entered the supermarket and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store.

At around the same time, Hassan, who owned a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, shot Williams in the chest.

Williams, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, fired back and shot the 63-year-old man in the chest and back.

Hassan was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Hassan had immigrated to the U.S. from Palestine, according to the Associated Press.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CPD said three handguns were recovered at the scene. Two other people in the store at the time of the shooting were not hurt, according to police.