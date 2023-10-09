SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bottomless mimosas are fun, but drinking them until you hurl is never a good idea, and it could literally cost you $50. That’s the fee some San Francisco Bay Area restaurants are now charging for Sunday brunch diners who drink one too many mimosas and end up tossing their eggs Benedict.

A sign posted at popular Oakland brunch spot Kitchen Story warns diners who indulge in any of the restaurant’s five varieties of bottomless mimosas to “drink responsibly and know your limits.” Otherwise, the sign warns, a $50 cleaning fee will be automatically added to the tab of any patron who throws up in a public area of the restaurant.

Photo: Chris Culcasi/KRON

Kitchen Story isn’t the only Bay Area restaurant cracking down on brunch-time vomiters. As reported in SFGate, Home Plate in San Francisco has implemented a similar policy with signs warning of a $50 “cleaning fee” for incidents resulting from intoxication.

Some Bay Area restaurants are reportedly taking other steps, like placing limits on the time customers can enjoy bottomless mimosas.

A Canadian restaurant, Tamasha Indian Resto-Bar, claimed a similar notice threatening a $50 fine on New Year’s Eve proved effective. The Toronto restaurant’s owner told blogTO.com in 2021 that, after the policy began in 2019, there wasn’t a single instance of vomiting.

If you’re thinking of indulging in a large brunch and the bottomless booze that comes with it, it’s also worth keeping in mind that failing to keep everything down in an Uber and Lyft can be pricey.

The additional fee could be as much as $150, depending on the damage to the vehicle.