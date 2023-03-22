(WHTM) — Senator Bob Casey introduced new legislation, honoring those aboard United Flight 175 on Sept. 11, 2001, on Wednesday that aims to stop airplane hijackings.

The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act (S.911), a modified version of Casey’s 2018 Saracini Aviation Act that required all new planes purchased in the United States to have an additional barrier between the passenger cabin and the cockpit, would extend that requirement to all planes in the country, not just newly purchased ones.

The legislation is named after Captain Victor Saracini, a Bucks County resident who was the pilot of United Flight 175 before it was hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center.

“We have more work to do to make air travel safer for pilots, passengers, and crew members,” said Casey. “The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act will prevent future attacks by bolstering cockpit protections in all passenger planes. I will continue working alongside Ellen Saracini to honor Captain Saracini by keeping airline passengers and pilots safe in our skies.”

A study done by the Federal Aviation Administration shows that secondary barriers “significantly decrease the threat of hijackings.”