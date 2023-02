(WHTM) — The iconic Shamrock Shake, as well as the OREO Shamrock McFlurry, are making their comeback to McDonald’s in the Midstate in late February.

Shamrock Shakes are made with vanilla soft serve that is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping.

According to McDonald’s, the Shamrock Shake has been around since 1970. McDonald’s introduced the OREO Shamrock McFlurry in 2020, which comes blended with crushed OREO cookies.