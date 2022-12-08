SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is asking for the public’s help in solving the unresolved homicide of Shana Price from more than 3 decades ago.

Shana Price was found dead in Blunt Park in Springfield on Dec. 26, 1990, around 7 a.m. by the Springfield Parks and Recreation Department. She was 17 years old at the time and had been found beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted. Her death was later ruled a homicide.

A single source of male DNA evidence was found during a police investigation. The DNA was tested and in 2003 was shared to state, national and international investigators, including Interpol, but no results were found. Recently the DA’s office was able to use modern DNA technology through Parabon NanoLabs to create prediction sketches of the possible suspect.

Prediction sketches of possible suspect in the homicide of Shana Price

Composite of person of interest at 25-years-old. Credit: Hampden DA’s office, Parabon Composite of person of interest at 57-years-old. Credit: Hampden DA’s office, Parabon

The sketches are what the suspect may have looked like at 25 years old (left) and 57 years old (right) with an average body-mass index (BMI) of 22. BMI can not be determined through DNA. The testing of the DNA resulted in the following characteristics of the possible suspect:

A man

Brown to light brown complexion

Brown/hazel eyes

Black hair color

Zero to few freckles

His ancestry has been predicted to be African Admix, which may include African-Caribbean, Latino Dominican Republic, or African American.

“Let me be clear: to the person responsible for Shana’s murder, we have your DNA. We have your genetic characteristics. Justice is coming for you. Shana was a beloved mother, daughter, and sister. Her life was tragically cut short before she even reached the age of 18. Members of her family are here with us today. They have never forgotten her, and neither have we. To Shana’s family and to other families who have lost a loved one to homicide, we do not forget. It is our mission to seek justice for you and your lost loved one. We stand with you in your grief, we share in your loss, and we will be relentless in bringing those responsible to justice,” said DA Gulluni during a press conference on Wednesday.

Price’s family is hoping this new development brings them closer to finding the killer.

“I need you to help us Springfield, help us United States, help us whoever you are. Find this person because we need closure, we need to be able to move on and celebrate her life instead of worrying every day if the person is still out there to do this to other people,” said Laquana Price, Shana’s sister.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Hampden District Attorney’s Office at 413-432-9881.