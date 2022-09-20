NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WHTM) — Every branch of the armed forces has an official song, and now, the U.S. Space Force — the newest military branch established in 2019 — has revealed its song, “Semper Supra.”

According to the secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, “Semper Supra” was unveiled during the 2022 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Sept. 20. It was named after the U.S. Space Force motto, which is Latin for “always above.”

The song was created by two former service members and took years to finalize, the Air Force Public Affairs says.

Listen to “Semper Supra” here.

The lyrics to “Semper Supra” are as follows:

We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.