(KTLA) — As pop superstar Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” continues, the singer has reportedly given the truckers on her tour a $100,000 bonus, according to TMZ.

Around 50 truckers received the six-figure bonuses, which were reportedly given ahead of the 33-year-old singer’s concert in Santa Clara, California, on July 29.

The truck drivers are responsible for hauling Swift’s concert equipment across the U.S. leg of her global tour. The truckers’ bonuses totaled about $5 million, TMZ reports.

Besides the truckers, Swift also gifted hefty bonuses to just about everyone working on her tour, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, catering and more.

The bonuses total over $55 million, according to PEOPLE.

Swift’s sold-out “Eras” tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and is projected to earn over $1 billion in revenue by the time it concludes on Aug. 17, 2024, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Economists predict Swift could have the highest-grossing tour of all time after the 52-night, 20-city tour concludes, according to Forbes.

Swift is scheduled to headline SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 before heading to Mexico City and then Europe.