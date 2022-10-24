(WHTM) — Halloween is almost here and although you might think you are prepared for your Halloween party, trick-or-treating, or your movie marathon – Google would say otherwise.

Here are some of the spookiest trends and searches in the United States, according to Google Trends.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Top 5 trending Halloween costumes Daredevil

Princess Diaries

Monster High

The Purge

Starfire

Top 5 trending partner costumes Tiffany and Chucky

Ross and Rachel

WALL-E and Eve

Joe and Love

Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole LIST: Halloween Parades in the Midstate

Top 5 trending group costumes Dominos

Pac-Man

Super Mario

Crayons

Ninja Turtles

Top 5 trending Halloween recipes Dirt pudding

Halloween cinnamon rolls

Mummy dogs

Halloween Rice Krispies

Candy apples

Top 5 trending spooky cocktails Witches brew

Brain hemorrhage shot

Beetlejuice

Hocus pocus

Black magic margarita

Top 5 searched Halloween movies Halloween (1978)

Hocus Pocus

Halloween Ends

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloween Kills 2022 trick or treat dates in Central Pennsylvania

Top 5 searched DIY decorations Wreath

Tombstones

Scarecrow

Cauldrons

Coffins