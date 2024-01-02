(WHTM) — You have probably heard the phrase “New Year, New Me” said repeatedly during the first weeks of the new year. Many people from around the country make resolutions for the new year.

Whether it concerns improving health, finances, or something else, most people would like to achieve something in 2024. Forbes has put together a list of the top results in the United States.

Forbes Health surveyed 1,000 adults which showed that some resolutions tended to be more popular than others. The first one has to do with improving fitness, with around 48% of people having the resolution to improve their fitness into the new year.

Other resolutions from the survey include:

38% said they would like to improve their finances.

36% said they want to improve their mental health.

34% said they would like to lose weight.

32% said they would like to improve their diet.

Other resolutions included things such as making more time for loved ones, quitting smoking, making more time for hobbies, improving work-life balance, and meditating regularly.

Forbes also stated that according to the 2020 New Plates/Ipsos survey, around 45% of people will be setting three resolutions for 2024. In addition, the age group most likely to set resolutions are within the age group of 19 to 34 years old, parents, and those who set a resolution from the year before.

But how long do Americans keep their resolutions?

Forbes stated that most people keep their resolutions two to three months before they ditch them, with only 1% of those who set resolutions making it to 12 months.

The entire survey can be found by clicking here.