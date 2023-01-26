(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New year, new baby names.

BabyCenter has released its list of baby names at risk of extinction in 2023, and the list may surprise you.

The trend seems to point to boy names declining in populating that start with the letter “K.” That being said, Arjun and Walter dropped the most spots in the baby name rankings.

For girls, Hayden, Ariyah, Mira, and Kate fell the most in the rankings.

Boy names at risk of going “extinct” this year:

Arjun

Walter

Royce

Khalid

Rory

Nehemiah

Kameron

Wade

Kane

Kian

Ahmed

Seth

Hugo

Kyle

Steven

Hassan

Bradley

Kobe

Syed

Ayaan

Girl names at risk of going “extinct” this year:

Hayden

Ariyah

Mira

Kate

Katherine

Hana

Leia

Joy

Vanessa

Alayah

Paige

Annabelle

Adelyn

Kenzie

Kira

Mariam

Teagan

London

Aniyah

Makayla



On the other hand, if you’re looking for some inspiration when naming your child, you can check out BabyCenter’s “Hottest baby name trends of 2022,” and “Most popular baby names of 2022.”

In mid-December, Nameberry released its Top Baby Names of 2023.