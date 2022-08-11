(WHTM) — A recent trend on TikTok has taken the app by storm. The trend can save lives if men or women think they are in danger at a bar or restaurant.

The drink is called the “angel shot.”But, it’s not really a drink This is a code word to tell bartenders or restaurant employees that the person ordering the shot is feeling unsafe by using the code word.

According to the website Budget Branders, there are a few variations to this safe word.

Ordering an angel shot “neat or straight up”, means that guest needs an escort to their car.

Ordering an angel shot “on ice” means the server or bartender should get the guest a taxi or an Uber.

Ordering an angel shot ” with lime or a twist” means staff should call the police immediately.

Most bars will place signs in women’s bathrooms to let guests know to use the code words in case of there become in an unsafe situation.



The angel shot idea was started in England, with the Ask for Angela campaign that started in Lincolnshire in the United Kingdom. The campaign was designed to help prevent sexual assault by urging people to “ask for Angela” in case they felt unsafe.