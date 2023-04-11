(WHTM) — April 11 is National Pet Day and for many people, a dog or cat (or both!) is the perfect pet.

But which are favored in the United States? abc27 compiled a list of America’s favorite dog and cat breeds.

Dogs

According to the American Kennel Club and Nylabone, here are five of the most popular dog breeds:

French Bulldogs These dogs are great for apartments and have mixed demeanors and thrive on human attention. Labrador Retrievers An American favorite for decades, this dog breed is family-friendly, smart, and fun-loving. Golden Retrievers A very athletic and highly trainable dog breed, the Golden Retriever is another family-friendly pet with a loveable demeanor. German Shepherds This intelligent and hardworking breed loves being outside and needs plenty of stimulation to remain at top performance. Poodles These elegant-looking dogs are sometimes reserved but can also exude plenty of confidence. They are smart, easy to train, and easy to please.

Cats

According to Rover.com, here are the five most popular cat breeds in the United States:

Domestic Shorthair These cats usually are mixed and have unknown heritages. They often present a variety of physical attributes. American Shorthair These cats love to snuggle but are also known as working cats. They adapt well to humans and animals alike. Domestic Longhair The same as shorthair, except these cats are simply cats with longer hair! Maine Coon These cats have large bodies and lush, heavy coats. They feature large eyes, significant paws, and high cheekbones. Siamese One of the most distinctive breeds, these cats are often cream-colored and feature grey-brown paws and blue eyes.

According to puppyspot.com, the most popular dog breed in Pennsylvania is the Goldendoodle, while Pennsylvania’s favorite cat breed is the Sphynx.