(The Hill) – Former President Trump wrote a social media post Wednesday railing against the judge overseeing his New York civil fraud case and told him to leave his children alone.

He also argued that there is enough evidence for the case to be thrown out.

“This Rigged Trial, brought by the Racist New York State A.G. Letitia James before Trump and developer Hating Judge, Arthur Engoron, which should have never been brought in that the so-called STAR WITNESS, SleazeBag Lawyer (for many people) Michael Cohen, admitted last week on the stand that he LIED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referencing his former personal lawyer.

“Therefore, on that fact alone, this Fake Case should be dismissed,” he added.

The former president claimed in his post that the financial statements from his businesses were actually lower than the true value — contrary to some of the testimony presented in the trial. He also reiterated the defense’s argument that there was a “disclaimer clause” on the statements and that banks were paid in full.

“There is no Victim (except me!). Leave my children alone, Engoron,” Trump added, addressing the judge. “You are a disgrace to the legal profession!”

His comments come amid the ongoing civil trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump’s businesses and his two oldest sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The case claims the family for years falsely inflated and deflated the value of the Trump Organization assets to receive lower taxes and better insurance coverage.

Trump Jr. is expected to take the stand in the trial Wednesday, and Eric Trump is expected to take the stand Thursday.

Their testimony could provide critical insight into the company’s structure and their complicity in the alleged fraud. The two sons are executive vice presidents of the company.

Trump’s daugther, Ivanka Trump, is also expected to testify in the case. She was once named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but a New York appeals court in June dismissed her from the case, arguing the statute of limitations had lapsed.

The former president will officially give his testimony in the trial Monday.

He briefly took the witness stand last week to defend comments he made to reporters that the judge ruled violated a limited gag order. Trump was fined twice for the violations.