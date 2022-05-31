Editor’s Note: This article has been edited to reflect accurate information.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ. (WHTM) — Two New Jersey men, 23-year-old Deshaun Bowen and 18-year-old Rhodane Watson, have been arrested in connection with the shooting homicide of 15-year-old boy Anthony Torres-Sanchez.

Bowen and Watson are both being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The shooting occurred on May 26 on the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive in Vineland, New Jersey.

Torres-Sanchez died from his injuries while at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said, “We are praying for the family, and this something that has resonated through the community. Any loss of life is tragic, especially at such a delicate age.”

June marks gun safety and awareness month in Cumberland County, NJ, where there will be multiple police-hosted events to reach out to the community and nearby schools.