(WHTM) On September 26, 2022, at 7:14 pm EDT, a DART crashed into an asteroid-and two of humanity’s most famous space telescopes were watching.
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, was a mission to test the idea that a large, dangerous asteroid or comet could be prevented from crashing into Earth by slamming something into it to change its orbit.
The DART test, a “proof of concept” test if you will, used a small asteroid, Didymos, with an even smaller asteroid, Dimorphos, orbiting around it. The system was chosen because (1) it’s so far from Earth it poses no danger to the planet, and (2) it’s such a small system that the scientists could get measurable results with a small impact. For the test, Didymous doubled for Earth, and Dimorphos played the role of approaching meteor.
The impact, which produced a large debris plume, was recorded by an Italian probe named LICIACube which was traveling slightly behind DART, and every telescope that could be trained on it including the two best-known telescopes in space-the Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope. On September 29 NASA released side-by-side images from the two telescopes.
Webb and Hubble viewed the impact in different wavelengths of light. The Webb imaged in infrared (rendered as red in the pictures) and the Hubble captured the event in visible light (rendered as blue). According to NASA, “Observing the impact across a wide array of wavelengths will reveal the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud, helping to determine whether it threw off lots of big chunks or mostly fine dust. Combining this information, along with ground-based telescope observations, will help scientists to understand how effectively a kinetic impact can modify an asteroid’s orbit.”
As for whether the DART test worked, that’s going to take a while to determine. The goal of the test was to speed up Dimorphos’s orbit, causing it to circle Didymos 10–15 minutes faster than before. Expect something within a few weeks.