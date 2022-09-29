(WHTM) On September 26, 2022, at 7:14 pm EDT, a DART crashed into an asteroid-and two of humanity’s most famous space telescopes were watching.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, was a mission to test the idea that a large, dangerous asteroid or comet could be prevented from crashing into Earth by slamming something into it to change its orbit.

The DART test, a “proof of concept” test if you will, used a small asteroid, Didymos, with an even smaller asteroid, Dimorphos, orbiting around it. The system was chosen because (1) it’s so far from Earth it poses no danger to the planet, and (2) it’s such a small system that the scientists could get measurable results with a small impact. For the test, Didymous doubled for Earth, and Dimorphos played the role of approaching meteor.

The impact, which produced a large debris plume, was recorded by an Italian probe named LICIACube which was traveling slightly behind DART, and every telescope that could be trained on it including the two best-known telescopes in space-the Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope. On September 29 NASA released side-by-side images from the two telescopes.

Asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits the larger asteroid Didymous, seen by the DART spacecraft (NASA)

Last shot of Dimorphos from DART before the collision (NASA)

These images from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, taken 22 minutes, 5 hours, and 8.2 hours after NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) intentionally impacted Dimorphos, show expanding plumes of ejecta from the asteroid’s body. This event was the world’s first test of the kinetic impact technique using a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid by modifying its orbit. The Hubble images show ejecta from the impact that appear as rays stretching out from the body of the asteroid. The bolder, fanned-out spike of ejecta to the left of the asteroid is in the general direction from which DART approached. In the Hubble images, astronomers estimate that the brightness of the Didymos system increased by 3 times after impact. They’re also particularly intrigued by how that brightness then held steady, even eight hours after impact. These observations, when combined with data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, will allow scientists to gain knowledge about the nature of the surface of Dimorphos, how much material was ejected by the collision, how fast it was ejected, and the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud. Hubble will observe the Didymos-Dimorphos system ten more times over the next three weeks to monitor how the ejecta cloud expands and fades over time. (NASA)

This image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument shows Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, about 4 hours after NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact. A tight, compact core and plumes of material appearing as wisps streaming away from the center of where the impact took place, are visible in the image. Those sharp points are Webb’s distinctive eight diffraction spikes, an artifact of the telescope’s structure. These observations, when combined with data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, will allow scientists to gain knowledge about the nature of the surface of Dimorphos, how much material was ejected by the collision, and how fast it was ejected. In the coming months, scientists will use Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to observe ejecta from Dimorphos further. Spectroscopic data will also provide researchers with insight into the asteroid’s chemical composition. (NASA)

Image is two columns, the column on the left is a photo with a black background and a bright blue spot at the center, labeled as Hubble. There is a bright haze around the dot, which is the Didymos-Dimorphos system, along with 5 diffraction spikes extending outward. The photo on the right is a black background with a bright red spot toward the middle of the image. The spot, which is the asteroid the Didymos-Dimorphos system after impact from DART, has 8 diffraction spikes extending out from its center. Also surrounding the asteroid is a haze of bright light with wispy tendrils extending outwards. At the top right of the image, there are arrows indicating the direction of impact by the DART spacecraft. The direction of impact arrow points in the 5 o’clock direction. The to Sun arrow points in the 8 o’clock direction. At the bottom right are compass arrows indicating the orientation of the image on the sky. The north arrow points in the 2 o’clock direction. The east arrow points in the 10 o’clock direction. (NASA)

Webb and Hubble viewed the impact in different wavelengths of light. The Webb imaged in infrared (rendered as red in the pictures) and the Hubble captured the event in visible light (rendered as blue). According to NASA, “Observing the impact across a wide array of wavelengths will reveal the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud, helping to determine whether it threw off lots of big chunks or mostly fine dust. Combining this information, along with ground-based telescope observations, will help scientists to understand how effectively a kinetic impact can modify an asteroid’s orbit.”

As for whether the DART test worked, that’s going to take a while to determine. The goal of the test was to speed up Dimorphos’s orbit, causing it to circle Didymos 10–15 minutes faster than before. Expect something within a few weeks.