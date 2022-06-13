(WHTM) — United States Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Becerra is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue his duties as HHS Secretary while working in isolation.

“The Secretary and his office have consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and are following all applicable CDC guidance,” said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim.

Secretary Becerra has not been considered a close contact of President Biden or Vice President Harris according to the CDC. Becerra is eager to return to in-person meetings as quickly and safely as possible.