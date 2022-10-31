(WHTM) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t be getting in the middle of the fight over Pennsylvania’s State House and Senate Districts.

Earlier in the year, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff challenged the maps that were drawn for State House and Senate Districts after the 2020 census.

Benninghoff claimed that the process of redrawing the maps violated the state Constitution, however the state Supreme Court disagreed.

The court declined to hear Benninghoff’s challenge and declined to take up the case.