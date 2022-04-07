(WHTM) — The United States Navy is offering an enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists in active duty.

According to a release, the Navy is the only branch of the United States Military Branch offering this high of a bonus to anyone who wants to enlist.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Those who take advantage of the bonus program will be required to go to basic training at Great Lakes, Il between the months of April to June 2022

The $25,000 bonus also applies to Active-Duty enlistees scheduled to ship to Basic Training in July-September, who are willing to roll into the shipping months of April-June.

For more information about these bonuses and what the benefits of the United States Navy are, click here.