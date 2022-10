(WHTM) — Lots of people pay their bills online, and it is contributing to the rising prices of stamps in the United States.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said it will increase the cost of forever stamps by $0.03, making the new price $0.63, beginning on Jan. 22 of 2023.

Stamps already saw two price increases in the last couple of years. The USPS has been operating at a loss for years, carrying tens of billions of dollars in debt.