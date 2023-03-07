ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – On Tuesday, March 7th, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office announced the termination of one of its deputies following several allegations of misconduct at the Roanoke Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Hash, after “potential misconduct was identified” by Deputy Jonathan Hildalgo of the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, the Roanoke City Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Virginia State Police. Hildalgo originally joined the sheriff’s office in July 2019 but has been suspended without pay since January 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Monday, March 6th, a grand jury indictment Hildalgo on the following charges:

Attempt to deliver narcotics to a prisoner

Delivery of narcotics to prisoner

Two counts of Bribery in a correctional facility

WFXR News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.