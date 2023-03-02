NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it is searching for a man wanted for several charges including cruelty to animals.

The sheriff says Daniel Alfred Sayles is wanted on the following charges:

One county of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Three counts of improper disposal of dead companion animals

37 counts of cruelty to animals.

Sayles is from the Faber area and is described as five-foot-eight with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s office at 434-263-7050. WFXR News will update this story as information is released.