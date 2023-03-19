DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a teenager has been charged with the murder of a child in an incident that occurred in August 2022.

According to Danville Police, a 13-year-old was charged with first-degree murder after an investigation of the juvenile’s alleged confession earlier this week in regard to suffocating a 4-year-old.

The investigation began in August of 2022 when officers responded to a home where a 4-year-old was found unresponsive. The child was immediately taken to the SOVAH Health in Danville before being airlifted to another medical facility where they later passed away.

The teen will be transferred to the W. W. Moore Detention Center pending trial.