OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is announcing a significant update in the 2012 Baby Jane Doe Case.

Opelika Baby Jane Doe has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins.

The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., has been taken into custody where he faces charges in connection to the case. Lamar’s wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, is also facing charges.

The case of Baby Jane Doe began in 2012 in Opelika, Alabama, when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street.

Digitally enhanced photos of possible Baby Jane Doe

An anthropological assessment of Baby Jane Doe’s bones suggests she had may have been abused and malnourished before her death.

The search for her killer most recently expanded to Virginia and North Carolina.

