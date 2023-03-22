(WHTM) — Conserving water is very important for many reasons. You may conserve water to save some money when it comes to your water bill, however there are many other benefits that come along with it.
Since water is a resource, conservation of water can help alleviate droughts, provide enough water for crops, and let ecosystems thrive.
March 22 is World Water Day, an annual United Nations (UN) observance day, highlighting the importance of fresh water.
Here are some ways that you can help to conserve water this World Water Day, according to thewaterproject.org.
- Turn taps off tightly, so they don’t drip
- Repair any leaks in and around your taps
- Use an aerator or water flow-reducer attachment on your tap
- Never run water continuously when brushing your teeth or washing dishes
- Only wash full loads in your dishwasher and use the shortest cycle possible
- Use either low-flow shoer heads or adjustable flow-reducer devices on your shower heads
- Install a low flush toilet, this can reduce water usage by up to 50%
- Wash only full loads in your washing machine and use the shortest cycle to wash clothes
- Use environmentally friendly cleaning products that won’t contaminate water
- Water your lawn every three to five days, rather than for a short period everday
- Water your lawn during the cool part of the day and don’t water on windy days
- Don’t overwater plants or grass in anticipation of a shortage, soil cannot store extra water
- Use shut-off times or on-off times, if possible, for sprinklers