(WHTM) — Conserving water is very important for many reasons. You may conserve water to save some money when it comes to your water bill, however there are many other benefits that come along with it.

Since water is a resource, conservation of water can help alleviate droughts, provide enough water for crops, and let ecosystems thrive.

March 22 is World Water Day, an annual United Nations (UN) observance day, highlighting the importance of fresh water.

Here are some ways that you can help to conserve water this World Water Day, according to thewaterproject.org.