HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For a decade, it was the worst-kept secret within the airline industry: Denver-based Frontier Airlines — run by a CEO who used to be second-in-command at Fort Lauderdale-based Spirit — was always meant to merge someday with Spirit.

Now it’s not a secret at all, inside or outside the industry. Frontier (which flies to Orlando from Harrisburg International Airport) and Spirit (which doesn’t fly to HIA but serves local travelers from Baltimore-Washington and Philadelphia) announced plans Monday to merge. Some things are already clear. For example, the folks running Frontier will control the merged airline. Put the two airlines together, and these are their top 10 airports based on departing seats scheduled in 2022:

Frontier/Spirit airport rank Airport Departing seats scheduled in 2022 1 Orlando 7,245,314 2 Las Vegas 5,788,362 3 Denver 4,523,601 4 Fort Lauderdale 4,510,475 5 Atlanta 2,652,850 6 Philadelphia 2,414,517 7 Miami 2,278,515 8 Tampa 1,945,424 9 Dallas-Fort Worth 1,768,447 10 Detroit 1,457,804 Source: abc27/NewsNation analysis of Cirium schedule data

By the same measure — seats scheduled — Spirit and Frontier are, respectively, the seventh- and eighth-largest U.S. airlines. Together, they will leapfrog JetBlue and Alaska to become the fifth largest, behind American, Delta, United and Southwest.

Although most U.S. airlines have “unbundled” their products by charging extra for things that were once included, Spirit and Frontier go further than most in that regard and are among the two most aggressive “ultra-low-cost” carriers, or ULCCs. Allegiant, which is smaller than Frontier and Spirit but busier than Frontier at HIA, is the third major ULCC in the U.S.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

What’s not yet known — and what to bet on:

What will the airline be called, Frontier or Spirit? The Frontier side will have slightly more control of the merged airline. That doesn’t guarantee anything: America West bought US Airways but kept the better-recognized US Airways name, and then the US Airways folks ended up in charge when US Airways merged with American Airlines — but they kept the even-better-recognized American name. In this case, both airlines are about the same size, and Frontier has the more iconic brand (complete with a different animal on every aircraft tail).

What will happen to airfares? No matter what companies say about the consumer benefits of their mergers, face it: Companies merge for their own good, not for the good of consumers. But that doesn’t mean it has to be a bad deal for consumers. In the case of these airlines, their business models aren’t mostly about exerting market power and charging a lot for tickets, and that probably won’t change. However, in markets where they compete directly — Baltimore-Washington to Atlanta, for example, or numerous routes from Philadelphia — they will no longer be in competition, and fares could rise (from as little as $25 on some competing routes now).

Will the weight limit for a checked bag be 40 or 50 pounds? On Frontier, it’s 50. On Spirit (as on Allegiant), it’s 40. With Frontier in charge, bet on 50.

Will they serve free water on board? The joke goes, they would charge for air if they could. Both airlines charge for almost everything else. However, Frontier will give you free water if you ask for it. (You have to know to ask for it.) Spirit won’t. With Frontier in charge, bet on free water.

What will happen to my frequent flier miles? They’ll be safe, and in fact, you’ll be able to do a little merger of your own (of frequent flier mileage balances between the two accounts), which might give you enough for a free ticket on the merged airline if you have some miles with each but not enough for a free ticket on either side right now. On the other hand, airlines have been known to make their loyalty programs less generous in the long term after the airlines grow, because they don’t have to do as much to lure customers.

Will the merged airline eliminate any cities on its route map? Not necessarily — both airlines are profitable, which means more things are going right than wrong for both. On one hand, cities that have seemed marginal — Frontier has gone into and out of Wilmington, Deleware, several times throughout the years — could be vulnerable. On the other hand, any “problem” becomes a smaller problem when a company doubles in size.

Will the merged airline have “big front seats?” These are the first-class-like seats at the front of Spirit’s planes — it doesn’t provide free food or drinks like in a true first-class cabin, hence the name. This is one of many product decisions the merged airline will have to make. These have been popular with customers and profitable for the airline, so bet on them to stay.

Is this definitely happening? No, and in fact, the U.S. Department of Justice (which would have to approve the deal) under President Biden has been more skeptical of mergers in general — and airline deals in particular. In fact, it’s currently suing to block an alliance between American and JetBlue, which isn’t even a full merger. Proposed airline mergers have fallen apart in the past because of anti-trust concerns. This one looks more like the mergers that have been approved than those that haven’t, but it’s not a sure deal.