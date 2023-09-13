(WHTM) — FEMA, along with the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide test of both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in October.

The national test will be in two parts and are both scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m.

The Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to both radio and television. The Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent to all consumer phones. The wireless tests will be displayed in both English and Spanish, depending on the language setting of the device.

The purpose of the test is to make sure that the systems continue to be effective in warning the public of emergencies, more specifically at the national level. If the Oct. 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or significant events, the backup test date will be on Oct. 11.

As quoted in the release, the following can be expected from the nationwide WEA test:

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message.

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”



The EAS portion of the test is scheduled to occur for one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers.

According to FEMA, The test message will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar. It will state:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”