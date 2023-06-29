(WHTM) — Smoke, by definition, is when combustion is not complete. this is when there is not enough oxygen to burn the fuel completely.

The smoke that many of us have been seeing comes from wildfires. Wildfires, or forest fires, produce heavy amounts of smoke. Wildfire smoke is a collection of particles of materials that are not able to be fully burned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Smoke is able to travel extremely far distances due to the many air masses that make up our atmosphere. The larger the wildfire, the more smoke it produces and the higher the smoke can rise.

Smartairfilters.com states that in some cases, smoke can form its own storm clouds, called pyrocumulonimbus. This can force the smoke to reach up to over 5 miles into the sky.

Smoke that is trapped at lower altitudes usually does not travel more than a few hundred miles. But wildfire smoke, if the fire is large enough, can travel thousands of miles around the earth’s stratosphere. Smoke can very quickly change and cause dangerous smoke to come back down to the earth’s surface, affecting air quality thousands of miles away from the original wildfire.

Changes in smoke conditions happen due to wind direction changes as well as air masses that are constantly in motion around the earth.

So, the smoke we are seeing in Pennsylvania is caused by hundreds of large wildfires and the winds forcing the smoke up and down the earth’s stratosphere.