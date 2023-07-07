WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Officials conducting the White House cocaine inquiry have updated the location of the powder’s discovery, stating that it was found near the White House’s West Executive entrance, rather than the previously reported West Wing.

Investigators said the bag of powder was found between the foyer and lower-lower level lobby in the West Executive entrance. This location is situated one level below the main West Wing offices and shares the same floor as the Situation Room. It’s near the area where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo and SUV, are parked.

The White House is not only facing security concerns due to the incident, but it’s also causing distractions from President Joe Biden’s focus on the economy this week, despite the White House’s assurance of taking this matter seriously.

The White House press office still hasn’t answered questions regarding the investigation. The response remains limited to stating that the substance was discovered in a “highly traveled area.”

The Secret Service is leading the investigation.

Former President Donald Trump has insinuated a possible connection to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, citing his frequent presence at the White House and history with drug addiction.

Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary, dismissed the suggestion and concurred with a former Secret Service agent who stated that it was unlikely for the substance to have remained unnoticed for several days.

“I don’t think that this stayed around very long undetected, which gives the Secret Service a leg up because they will have some type of time frame to look through what White House pass holders, some press people, whoever else came through that West Wing tours, to see who came through the West Wing during a set time period,” said former Secret Service Agent Charles Marino.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on whether they would commit to transparently sharing the identity of the owner of the cocaine if it is ever revealed.